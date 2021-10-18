Thames Capital Management LLC Takes $8.20 Million Position in Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL)

Thames Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 298,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,204,000. Leslie’s comprises about 1.9% of Thames Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LESL. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new position in shares of Leslie’s during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Leslie’s during the second quarter worth $49,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Leslie’s during the first quarter worth $121,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Leslie’s during the second quarter worth $130,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR bought a new position in Leslie’s during the first quarter worth $149,000. 90.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Leslie’s in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Leslie’s in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Leslie’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, August 20th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Leslie’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Leslie’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Leslie’s currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.77.

Shares of NASDAQ LESL traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $20.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,814,446. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.29. Leslie’s, Inc. has a one year low of $19.15 and a one year high of $32.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.38.

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $596.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $571.81 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Leslie’s, Inc. will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Investor Aggregator L. Bubbles sold 10,933,841 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.34, for a total value of $233,328,166.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services, which primarily consist of maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, and cleaning and maintenance equipment, as well as safety, recreational, and fitness-related products.

