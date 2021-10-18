Teloscoin Market Cap Tops $1.30 Million (TELOS)

Teloscoin (CURRENCY:TELOS) traded 29.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 17th. Teloscoin has a total market capitalization of $1.30 million and $751.00 worth of Teloscoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Teloscoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0078 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Teloscoin has traded up 53.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $56.40 or 0.00090670 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00002857 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000576 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $238.41 or 0.00383251 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.88 or 0.00012673 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.96 or 0.00035298 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000453 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.57 or 0.00008957 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000502 BTC.

Teloscoin Coin Profile

TELOS uses the hashing algorithm. Teloscoin’s total supply is 167,400,184 coins and its circulating supply is 167,399,821 coins. The Reddit community for Teloscoin is /r/TelosCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Teloscoin’s official Twitter account is @teloscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Transcendece combines an open-source, decentralized blockchain with existing services like AmiCloud and the indieGO-Appstore. All of them accept the Transcendence Network Token called Telos. The longterm plan is to move the cloud-storage and cloud-computing aspects of the closed source software to the open-source blockchain. “

Teloscoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Teloscoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Teloscoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Teloscoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

