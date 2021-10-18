Tellor Price Hits $51.88 (TRB)

Tellor (CURRENCY:TRB) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on October 18th. Tellor has a total market capitalization of $103.63 million and $59.35 million worth of Tellor was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tellor coin can currently be bought for $51.88 or 0.00084206 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Tellor has traded up 13.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001623 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.39 or 0.00041216 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00002399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $119.29 or 0.00193612 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.76 or 0.00088872 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001622 BTC.

About Tellor

TRB is a coin. It was first traded on September 10th, 2019. Tellor’s total supply is 2,078,937 coins and its circulating supply is 1,997,537 coins. The official message board for Tellor is medium.com/@tellor . Tellor’s official Twitter account is @WeAreTellor . Tellor’s official website is tellor.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Tellor is a decentralized Oracle for bringing high-value off-chain data onto Ethereum. The system utilizes a network of staked miners that compete to solve a PoW challenge to submit the official value for requested data. Tokens are mined with every successful Tellor data point and the company takes a 10% dev share to support the development of the ecosystem. “

Tellor Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tellor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tellor should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tellor using one of the exchanges listed above.

