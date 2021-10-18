Team, Inc. (NYSE:TISI) Position Boosted by Gamco Investors INC. ET AL

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its stake in shares of Team, Inc. (NYSE:TISI) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,549,888 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,670 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned about 5.00% of Team worth $10,384,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TISI. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Team by 8.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,121,683 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $59,052,000 after acquiring an additional 410,885 shares during the period. Ariel Investments LLC raised its stake in Team by 0.9% during the second quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 2,293,187 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,364,000 after acquiring an additional 21,434 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Team by 332.2% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 558,195 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,436,000 after acquiring an additional 429,037 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Team by 6.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 488,756 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,635,000 after acquiring an additional 28,644 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Team by 0.6% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 444,387 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,124,000 after acquiring an additional 2,669 shares during the period. 83.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Team from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th.

Shares of NYSE:TISI opened at $2.74 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.66. Team, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.68 and a 52 week high of $13.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.89 million, a P/E ratio of -1.11 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12.

Team (NYSE:TISI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.03). Team had a negative net margin of 8.81% and a negative return on equity of 32.23%. The firm had revenue of $238.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $235.20 million. Analysts predict that Team, Inc. will post -1.29 EPS for the current year.

Team Company Profile

Team, Inc engages in the provision of digitally-enabled asset performance assurance and optimization solutions. It operates through the following segments: Inspection and Heat Treating (IHT), Mechanical Services (MS), and Quest Integrity. The Inspection and Heat Treating segment offers conventional and advanced non-destructive testing (NDT) heat treating and thermal services, tank management, and pipeline integrity solutions, as well as associated engineering and condition assessment services.

