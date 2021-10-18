T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) Position Raised by United Capital Financial Advisers LLC

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,718 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $4,498,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TROW. Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 812.5% during the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 146 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 319.4% in the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 130 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in T. Rowe Price Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group lifted their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $183.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Citigroup lifted their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $211.00 target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, lifted their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $183.43.

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, VP Sebastien Page sold 7,667 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.95, for a total value of $1,694,023.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 35,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,785,173.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO William J. Stromberg sold 8,000 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.17, for a total value of $1,689,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,817 shares of company stock worth $3,622,239. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of TROW stock opened at $199.76 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $45.33 billion, a PE ratio of 15.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.18. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $124.94 and a 12 month high of $224.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $210.00 and a 200-day moving average of $198.48.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The asset manager reported $3.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 35.82% and a net margin of 41.93%. On average, equities analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 12.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is 45.09%.

About T. Rowe Price Group

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a financial services holding company, which engages in the provision of investment management services through its subsidiaries. It provides an array of company sponsored U.S. mutual funds, other sponsored pooled investment vehicles, sub advisory services, separate account management, recordkeeping, and related services to individuals, advisors, institutions, financial intermediaries, and retirement plan sponsors.

