Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Shares Acquired by Lincoln National Corp

Lincoln National Corp lifted its holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 11.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 909 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 95 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SNPS. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 50.6% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,537,753 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $381,024,000 after purchasing an additional 516,571 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 17.7% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,580,069 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $639,290,000 after purchasing an additional 388,612 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 7.1% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,608,212 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $893,981,000 after purchasing an additional 240,668 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 19.5% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,248,943 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $308,426,000 after purchasing an additional 203,592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 25.6% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 982,908 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $271,075,000 after purchasing an additional 200,078 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SNPS opened at $306.26 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $46.71 billion, a PE ratio of 63.80, a P/E/G ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 1.08. Synopsys, Inc. has a twelve month low of $211.20 and a twelve month high of $340.66. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $313.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $280.28.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.03. Synopsys had a net margin of 18.48% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.74 EPS. Synopsys’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Synopsys, Inc. will post 4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Trac Pham sold 16,186 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.09, for a total value of $5,132,418.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CRO Joseph W. Logan sold 6,053 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.88, for a total transaction of $1,899,915.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 333,637 shares of company stock valued at $105,479,027. 1.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SNPS. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Bank of America cut shares of Synopsys from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $315.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, September 17th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Synopsys from $320.00 to $347.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of Synopsys in a report on Friday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $349.00 price target for the company. Finally, Westpark Capital began coverage on shares of Synopsys in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $340.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $322.50.

Synopsys, Inc engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. The firm operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. It provides intellectual property products, which are pre-designed circuits that engineers use as components of larger chip designs, as well as software and hardware that are used to develop the electronic systems that incorporate chips and the software that runs on the circuits.

