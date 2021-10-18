Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVNLY) PT Raised to SEK 118 at Morgan Stanley

Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVNLY) had its price objective upped by Morgan Stanley from SEK 115 to SEK 118 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank upgraded Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from SEK 87 to SEK 101 in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Pareto Securities began coverage on Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays upgraded shares of Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from SEK 115 to SEK 118 in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) to an “underweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from SEK 85 to SEK 93 in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Societe Generale lowered shares of Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.80.

SVNLY traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $6.04. 148,800 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 184,626. Svenska Handelsbanken AB has a 1-year low of $4.01 and a 1-year high of $6.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.65. The stock has a market cap of $23.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.33 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVNLY) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 16th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter. Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) had a net margin of 32.05% and a return on equity of 9.87%.

Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) Company Profile

Svenska Handelsbanken AB engages in the provision of financial and banking services. It operates through the following segments: Sweden, United Kingdom, Denmark, Finland, Norway, The Netherlands, Capital Markets, and Others. The Capital Markets segment refers to the investment bank, including securities trading, and investment advisory services.

