SureRemit Market Cap Hits $2.26 Million (RMT)

SureRemit (CURRENCY:RMT) traded up 12.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on October 18th. SureRemit has a total market cap of $2.26 million and $877.00 worth of SureRemit was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, SureRemit has traded up 15.9% against the dollar. One SureRemit coin can now be bought for about $0.0045 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001623 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001755 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.77 or 0.00066135 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.17 or 0.00070026 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.78 or 0.00101831 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $61,582.28 or 0.99885891 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,694.93 or 0.05993150 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.73 or 0.00023899 BTC.

SureRemit Coin Profile

SureRemit was first traded on June 5th, 2018. SureRemit’s total supply is 744,298,152 coins and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 coins. SureRemit’s official message board is medium.com/sureremit . SureRemit’s official website is sureremit.co . SureRemit’s official Twitter account is @sureremit and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SureRemit is /r/sureremit

According to CryptoCompare, “SureRemit is leveraging blockchain technology to provide a cryptocurrency-based global ecosystem for merchants. The primal objective of the ecosystem is to provide a fully transparent, instant, and secure way of payment to connect senders of value across the world directly to the merchants that provide the goods and services needed by recipients back home. Remit Coin will be the fuel of the ecosystem, meaning that it serves as a medium of exchange on the SureRemit platform “

