Superior Plus Corp. (OTCMKTS:SUUIF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Superior Plus Corp. (OTCMKTS:SUUIF) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.96.

A number of analysts have recently commented on SUUIF shares. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Superior Plus from C$16.25 to C$17.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Superior Plus from C$17.00 to C$17.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Superior Plus from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Desjardins downgraded shares of Superior Plus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Superior Plus from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th.

Get Superior Plus alerts:

Superior Plus stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.22. 319 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,863. Superior Plus has a 52 week low of $8.66 and a 52 week high of $12.88. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.01.

Superior Plus Corp. engages in the provision of propane distribution, specialty chemicals, construction products distribution and fixed price energy services. The company operates through three segments: Canadian Propane Distribution, U.S. Propane Distribution and Specialty Chemicals. The Canadian Propane Distribution Segment Buys, sells and distributes propane and other liquid fuels and related products in Canada and provides wholesale portfolio management services through Superior Gas Liquids in Canada and the U.S.

Featured Article: Hold Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Superior Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Superior Plus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.