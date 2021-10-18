Studio City International Holdings Limited (NYSE:MSC) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Studio City International Holdings Limited (NYSE:MSC) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,600 shares, an increase of 26.7% from the September 15th total of 6,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 41,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Shares of NYSE:MSC traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $8.53. 1,542 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,160. The stock has a market capitalization of $944.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.54 and a beta of -0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 5.05 and a current ratio of 5.10. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.76. Studio City International has a 12 month low of $7.65 and a 12 month high of $27.00.
Studio City International (NYSE:MSC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter. Studio City International had a negative return on equity of 21.57% and a negative net margin of 363.54%. The firm had revenue of $31.20 million for the quarter.
About Studio City International
Studio City International Holdings Ltd. engages in the hospitality business and provision of gaming related services in Macau. It offers hotel, gaming dining, retail, entertainment facilities. The company was founded on August 2, 2000 and is headquartered in Hong Kong.
