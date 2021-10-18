Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC Trims Stock Position in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC cut its stake in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,599 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,320 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Dover were worth $843,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in Dover in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in Dover by 334.8% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 287 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in Dover in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new stake in Dover during the 2nd quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Dover by 30.0% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 468 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. 84.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have commented on DOV. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Dover from $167.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Dover from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Dover from $175.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Vertical Research started coverage on Dover in a report on Friday, October 8th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $152.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Dover from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $165.00.

NYSE:DOV traded up $2.04 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $167.15. The stock had a trading volume of 17,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 742,101. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Dover Co. has a 1-year low of $108.00 and a 1-year high of $176.46. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $167.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $156.73. The company has a market cap of $24.06 billion, a PE ratio of 27.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.39.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The industrial products company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.22. Dover had a net margin of 11.84% and a return on equity of 29.42%. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. Dover’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Dover Co. will post 7.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is a boost from Dover’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is 35.27%.

About Dover

Dover Corp. engages in the manufacture of equipment, components, and specialty systems. The firm also provides supporting engineering, testing, and other similar services. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Products, Fueling Solutions, Imaging and Identification, Pumps and Process Solutions, and Refrigeration and Food Equipment.

