Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC trimmed its position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,482 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 294 shares during the period. Facebook accounts for 1.1% of Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $2,949,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC grew its stake in Facebook by 1.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 127,113,861 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $44,198,761,000 after purchasing an additional 2,129,463 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Facebook by 2.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 104,548,050 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $30,792,537,000 after acquiring an additional 2,802,398 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Facebook by 2.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 38,810,686 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $13,454,374,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030,274 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Facebook by 5.4% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 14,537,054 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $5,054,681,000 after acquiring an additional 742,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in Facebook by 8.5% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 13,548,108 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,990,513,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060,482 shares in the last quarter. 65.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Facebook alerts:

Several research firms have commented on FB. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Facebook from $395.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. HSBC boosted their target price on Facebook from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “reduce” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. DZ Bank downgraded Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $350.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Facebook from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Facebook from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $406.31.

FB traded up $9.89 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $334.65. The company had a trading volume of 679,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,829,279. The business has a 50-day moving average of $356.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $339.73. The company has a market cap of $943.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.32. Facebook, Inc. has a 1 year low of $244.61 and a 1 year high of $384.33.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.58. Facebook had a return on equity of 30.09% and a net margin of 37.17%. The firm had revenue of $29.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.93 billion. Research analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 14.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Sunday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.18, for a total value of $561,113.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,922,440.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.16, for a total transaction of $26,603,568.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,327,158 shares of company stock worth $838,357,408. Company insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc operates as a social networking company worldwide. The company engages in the development of social media applications for people to connect through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces. It enables users to share opinions, ideas, photos, videos, and other activities online.

Read More: What is the Beige Book?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.