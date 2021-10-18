Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC Sells 2,039 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 44.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,520 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,039 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $373,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PEP. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in PepsiCo in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 70.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PEP shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on PepsiCo from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Barclays lifted their price objective on PepsiCo from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on PepsiCo from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on PepsiCo from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on PepsiCo from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $162.86.

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP traded down $0.38 on Monday, hitting $158.43. 72,384 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,888,469. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $155.37 and its 200 day moving average is $150.63. The company has a market capitalization of $219.05 billion, a PE ratio of 26.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.60. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $128.32 and a 1-year high of $159.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.91.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 4th. The company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $20.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.39 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 59.56% and a net margin of 11.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.66 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

