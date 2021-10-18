Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC Reduces Stock Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC reduced its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 24.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,544 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 818 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 170.4% during the second quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,587 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.6% during the second quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 291,069 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $33,744,000 after purchasing an additional 1,764 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.7% during the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 13,266 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,547,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Lcnb Corp raised its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 1.1% in the second quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 17,624 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $2,043,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, S&T Bank PA raised its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 9.8% in the second quarter. S&T Bank PA now owns 19,351 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $2,243,000 after buying an additional 1,729 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.05% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Michael D. Dale sold 17,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.33, for a total value of $2,117,808.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Sammy Karam sold 8,000 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.50, for a total transaction of $980,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 222,883 shares of company stock worth $27,964,400 in the last 90 days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ABT traded down $0.30 on Monday, hitting $117.19. 89,140 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,346,033. The company has a market capitalization of $207.76 billion, a PE ratio of 33.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.79. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $123.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $119.55. Abbott Laboratories has a one year low of $103.13 and a one year high of $129.70.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The healthcare product maker reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $10.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.67 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 15.85% and a return on equity of 26.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.32%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ABT. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $116.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $132.28 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Abbott Laboratories presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.52.

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

