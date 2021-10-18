Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC Raises Holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 26,965 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,209 shares during the period. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF makes up about 0.5% of Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $1,358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at $57,000.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $52.10. 29,631 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,751,953. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.00. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $38.37 and a 12-month high of $53.11.

