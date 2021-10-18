Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC Cuts Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 19,242 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,546 shares during the quarter. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $554,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of T. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T during the 3rd quarter valued at $453,000. Camden National Bank bought a new position in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at $278,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of AT&T during the 1st quarter valued at $380,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 818,541 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,777,000 after buying an additional 15,585 shares during the period. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 20,843 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $631,000 after buying an additional 4,415 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.61% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on AT&T in a report on Friday, June 25th. They set a “sell” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp raised AT&T from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Moffett Nathanson raised AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on AT&T from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.69.

Shares of T traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $25.59. 726,996 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,087,105. The company has a market cap of $182.71 billion, a PE ratio of -82.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.78. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.01 and a 52-week high of $33.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.77.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $44.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.39 billion. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 12.78% and a negative net margin of 1.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.13%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.41%.

About AT&T

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

