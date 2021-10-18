Stifel Financial Corp Acquires 1,468 Shares of RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL)

Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,354 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,468 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned 0.21% of RBC Bearings worth $10,640,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its stake in RBC Bearings by 12.2% during the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 7,182 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,432,000 after buying an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of RBC Bearings by 18.4% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 39,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,795,000 after purchasing an additional 6,075 shares in the last quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of RBC Bearings by 9.6% during the first quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,620 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of RBC Bearings during the second quarter worth approximately $81,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of RBC Bearings by 6.4% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 38,039 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,585,000 after purchasing an additional 2,282 shares in the last quarter. 98.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ ROLL opened at $221.65 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $220.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $208.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 8.23 and a quick ratio of 4.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.91 and a beta of 1.38. RBC Bearings Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $114.49 and a fifty-two week high of $250.52.

RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.04. RBC Bearings had a net margin of 15.27% and a return on equity of 8.16%. The business had revenue of $156.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.26 million. Sell-side analysts expect that RBC Bearings Incorporated will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ROLL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Securities upgraded shares of RBC Bearings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $225.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Truist Financial upgraded shares of RBC Bearings to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Truist upgraded shares of RBC Bearings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $225.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of RBC Bearings from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $211.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, RBC Bearings presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $240.25.

About RBC Bearings

RBC Bearings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of engineered precision bearings and products. It operates through the following segments: Plain Bearings, Roller Bearings, Ball Bearings and Engineered Products. The Plain Bearings segment produces self-lubricating, metal-to-metal designs and other sub-classes, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings.

