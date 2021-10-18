Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Has $38.65 Million Stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC trimmed its stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 4.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 96,526 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 4,741 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group accounts for about 0.7% of Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $38,653,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in UNH. Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 111.6% during the second quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 91 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors own 86.21% of the company’s stock.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

A number of research firms recently issued reports on UNH. Truist lifted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $360.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $450.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $488.00 to $499.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, UnitedHealth Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $466.43.

UnitedHealth Group stock opened at $427.01 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $299.60 and a 52-week high of $433.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $412.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $406.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $402.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.27, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.77.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.41 by $0.11. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 22.15% and a net margin of 5.33%. The business had revenue of $72.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.51 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Monday, September 13th were paid a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 10th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is 34.36%.

In related news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $415.70, for a total transaction of $2,909,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 154,403 shares in the company, valued at $64,185,327.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Witty sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $414.15, for a total transaction of $2,484,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 41,438 shares of company stock valued at $17,159,729. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

Recommended Story: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH).

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.