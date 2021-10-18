Stantec Inc. (TSE:STN) Receives C$64.17 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Stantec Inc. (TSE:STN) (NYSE:STN) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$64.67.

STN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Laurentian Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Stantec from C$67.00 to C$72.50 in a research report on Friday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Stantec from C$65.00 to C$67.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Laurentian increased their price objective on shares of Stantec from C$67.00 to C$72.50 in a research report on Friday, August 6th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Stantec from C$64.00 to C$69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Stantec from C$63.00 to C$67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th.

Get Stantec alerts:

The stock has a market cap of C$6.77 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.48. Stantec has a 1-year low of C$37.46 and a 1-year high of C$66.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.90, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.32. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$61.26 and its 200-day moving average is C$57.71.

Stantec (TSE:STN) (NYSE:STN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported C$0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.59 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$908.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$940.66 million.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.46%.

In other Stantec news, Director Robert Gomes sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$63.10, for a total value of C$631,006.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 155,752 shares in the company, valued at C$9,828,044.65. Also, Director Jeffrey Philip Stone sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$59.62, for a total value of C$89,425.95. Insiders sold 17,400 shares of company stock worth $1,080,332 over the last quarter.

Stantec Company Profile

Stantec Inc provides professional consulting services in the area of infrastructure and facilities in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics.

Read More: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for Stantec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stantec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.