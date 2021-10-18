Stansberry Asset Management LLC Has $28.92 Million Stock Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Stansberry Asset Management LLC raised its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 164,520 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,847 shares during the period. The Walt Disney makes up approximately 7.0% of Stansberry Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Stansberry Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $28,918,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in The Walt Disney by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,926 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $724,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in The Walt Disney during the 1st quarter valued at about $589,000. Quilter Plc lifted its holdings in The Walt Disney by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 389,496 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $71,869,000 after purchasing an additional 14,358 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC bought a new position in The Walt Disney during the 1st quarter valued at about $491,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in The Walt Disney during the 1st quarter valued at about $461,000. 64.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Robert A. Chapek sold 10,587 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total value of $1,926,834.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.57, for a total transaction of $1,492,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,620 shares in the company, valued at $7,951,613.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DIS traded down $5.31 on Monday, hitting $171.15. The company had a trading volume of 307,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,446,984. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $117.23 and a 1-year high of $203.02. The stock has a market cap of $311.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 282.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $178.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $178.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The entertainment giant reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.23. The Walt Disney had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 3.78%. The firm had revenue of $17.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DIS has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $213.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of The Walt Disney in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $225.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $216.00 to $203.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.73.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Media Networks, Parks, Experiences and Products, Studio Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer and International (DTCI). The Media Networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, radio networks and stations.

