Stansberry Asset Management LLC Acquires 220 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Stansberry Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 23.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,166 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group in the first quarter worth $29,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group in the second quarter worth $29,000. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group in the first quarter worth $43,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group in the second quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its holdings in Alibaba Group by 314.6% in the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 199 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. 24.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $285.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $285.00 to $254.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $300.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DZ Bank lowered shares of Alibaba Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $192.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $330.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $280.44.

Shares of BABA stock traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $168.19. 134,043 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,065,527. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52 week low of $138.43 and a 52 week high of $319.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $164.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $198.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $457.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.49, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.79.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $16.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $14.86. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 19.25% and a return on equity of 12.92%. The business had revenue of $205.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $14.82 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 8.3 EPS for the current year.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media & Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

Featured Article: Death Cross

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BABA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA).

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.