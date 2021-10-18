Stansberry Asset Management LLC Acquires 1,121 Shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Stansberry Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) by 6.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,731 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,121 shares during the period. Stansberry Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The Hershey were worth $3,263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HSY. Ergoteles LLC grew its position in The Hershey by 65.8% during the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 3,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after acquiring an additional 1,221 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp grew its position in The Hershey by 0.5% during the first quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 20,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,320,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP grew its position in The Hershey by 1.4% during the first quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 51,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,114,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its holdings in shares of The Hershey by 7.6% in the first quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 3,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Hershey by 3.4% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 47,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,490,000 after purchasing an additional 1,574 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.34% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 288 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.12, for a total transaction of $51,586.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michele Buck sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.93, for a total value of $889,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 175,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,226,181.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,221 shares of company stock worth $3,939,955. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of HSY traded down $0.72 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $178.89. 3,127 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 893,683. The Hershey Company has a 52 week low of $135.83 and a 52 week high of $182.71. The company’s 50 day moving average is $176.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $172.91. The company has a market capitalization of $36.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.11, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.05. The Hershey had a return on equity of 63.62% and a net margin of 16.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Hershey Company will post 6.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th were paid a $0.901 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. This is a positive change from The Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The Hershey’s payout ratio is currently 57.23%.

HSY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of The Hershey from $190.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of The Hershey from $175.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of The Hershey from $174.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of The Hershey from $188.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of The Hershey in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.25.

The Hershey Profile

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and market of chocolate and sugar confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America; and International and Other. The North America segment is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

