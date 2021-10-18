Standard Protocol (STND) Market Capitalization Reaches $7.37 Million

Standard Protocol (CURRENCY:STND) traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 17th. One Standard Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $0.55 or 0.00000884 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Standard Protocol has traded 10.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Standard Protocol has a market cap of $7.37 million and approximately $140,913.00 worth of Standard Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Standard Protocol alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001610 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001755 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $42.34 or 0.00068204 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.85 or 0.00070628 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $63.52 or 0.00102320 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $61,985.59 or 0.99841399 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,823.24 or 0.06158168 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.45 or 0.00024881 BTC.

About Standard Protocol

Standard Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,427,324 coins. Standard Protocol’s official Twitter account is @standarddefi

Buying and Selling Standard Protocol

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Standard Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Standard Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Standard Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Standard Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Standard Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.