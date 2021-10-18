SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) shares saw strong trading volume on Monday . 10,298 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 456,957 shares.The stock last traded at $121.49 and had previously closed at $122.21.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $121.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.80.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,861,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $716,697,000 after buying an additional 26,958 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,992,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,536,000 after buying an additional 131,844 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,032,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,943,000 after buying an additional 23,318 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 6.6% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,891,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,267,000 after purchasing an additional 116,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 6.7% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,833,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,139,000 after purchasing an additional 114,847 shares in the last quarter.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

