Sovos Brands (NASDAQ:SOVO) Research Coverage Started at Loop Capital

Equities research analysts at Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Sovos Brands (NASDAQ:SOVO) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Telsey Advisory Group initiated coverage on Sovos Brands in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Sovos Brands in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Sovos Brands in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Sovos Brands in a research note on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Sovos Brands in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.50.

Shares of NASDAQ SOVO opened at $14.17 on Monday. Sovos Brands has a fifty-two week low of $12.64 and a fifty-two week high of $14.98.

