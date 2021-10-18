Southern Wealth Management LLP Raises Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Southern Wealth Management LLP lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,040 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises about 3.9% of Southern Wealth Management LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Southern Wealth Management LLP’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $13,443,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lee Financial Co increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 48.1% in the second quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 77 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth about $30,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth about $81,000.

VOO traded up $0.94 on Monday, hitting $410.87. The company had a trading volume of 304,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,102,638. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $296.37 and a 12-month high of $417.44. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $407.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $395.28.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

