Southern Wealth Management LLP Increases Stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Southern Wealth Management LLP boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) by 6.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,811 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,612 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF comprises 1.2% of Southern Wealth Management LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Southern Wealth Management LLP’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $4,010,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IWN. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 134.4% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 85.0% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, First PREMIER Bank purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IWN traded up $0.58 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $166.33. 11,869 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,658,168. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $100.88 and a 52 week high of $174.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $161.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $162.93.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

Featured Story: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.