Southern Wealth Management LLP Cuts Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Southern Wealth Management LLP reduced its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,186 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 264 shares during the quarter. Southern Wealth Management LLP’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $577,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 90.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 316 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Lee Financial Co purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. 75.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSEARCA EFA traded down $0.34 during trading on Monday, hitting $79.64. 1,100,034 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,340,561. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $60.97 and a 12-month high of $82.29. The business has a 50 day moving average of $80.05 and a 200-day moving average of $79.61.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

