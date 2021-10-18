Southern Wealth Management LLP Buys 636 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Southern Wealth Management LLP raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) by 13.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,530 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the period. Southern Wealth Management LLP’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $1,676,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IWO. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 100.6% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 100,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,074,000 after purchasing an additional 16,532,900 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 138.6% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,491,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $464,730,000 after acquiring an additional 866,000 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,373,478 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,014,542,000 after acquiring an additional 504,941 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 46.4% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,237,896 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $385,840,000 after acquiring an additional 392,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 60.1% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 927,121 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $288,974,000 after acquiring an additional 348,158 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $300.50. 2,101 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 552,546. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $299.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $300.44. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $220.25 and a twelve month high of $339.91.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

See Also: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.