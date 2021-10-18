Sonic Healthcare Limited (OTCMKTS:SKHCF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Sonic Healthcare Limited (OTCMKTS:SKHCF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 65,500 shares, a drop of 34.4% from the September 15th total of 99,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 16.4 days.

Sonic Healthcare stock opened at $29.27 on Monday. Sonic Healthcare has a one year low of $23.26 and a one year high of $32.55. The business has a fifty day moving average of $30.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.81.

Sonic Healthcare Company Profile

Sonic Healthcare Ltd. engages in the provision of medical diagnostics services. It operates through the following segments: Laboratory, Imaging, and Other. The Laboratory segment offers pathology and clinical services in Australia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, the United States of America, Germany, Switzerland, Belgium, and Ireland.

