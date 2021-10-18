Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) Price Target Raised to €25.00

Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) had its price objective raised by Barclays from €23.00 ($27.06) to €25.00 ($29.41) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on SCGLY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Société Générale Société anonyme from €34.00 ($40.00) to €36.00 ($42.35) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Société Générale Société anonyme from €27.00 ($31.76) to €30.00 ($35.29) and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Société Générale Société anonyme from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Société Générale Société anonyme from €34.00 ($40.00) to €36.00 ($42.35) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Société Générale Société anonyme from €18.00 ($21.18) to €28.00 ($32.94) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.44.

Shares of SCGLY traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $6.75. 79,800 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 118,058. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.25, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.33 and a 200-day moving average of $6.08. Société Générale Société anonyme has a fifty-two week low of $2.64 and a fifty-two week high of $6.80.

Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $7.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.88 billion. Société Générale Société anonyme had a net margin of 14.86% and a return on equity of 5.09%. As a group, analysts forecast that Société Générale Société anonyme will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Société Générale SA provides banking and financial services. It operates through the following business segments: French Retail Banking, International Retail Banking & Financial Services, and Global Banking & Investor Solutions. The French Retail Banking segment includes the domestic networks Societe Generale, Crédit du Nord and Boursorama.

