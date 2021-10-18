Sigma Planning Corp Sells 133 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Sigma Planning Corp reduced its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) by 9.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,336 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 133 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $746,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 112 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Summit X LLC increased its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 2,352 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,306,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC now owns 818 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 55 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 651 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.31% of the company’s stock.

REGN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $606.00 to $571.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $641.00 to $725.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Barclays increased their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $675.00 to $705.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. UBS Group began coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $763.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $675.00 to $690.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $691.76.

NASDAQ REGN opened at $553.24 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $59.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a current ratio of 3.57. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $626.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $563.11. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $441.00 and a fifty-two week high of $686.62.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $25.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.81 by $16.99. The company had revenue of $5.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 50.43% and a net margin of 50.11%. Sell-side analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 51.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $569.49, for a total transaction of $56,949.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,000 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $576.75, for a total value of $576,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 304,558 shares of company stock valued at $194,944,747. Corporate insiders own 11.84% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. It product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

