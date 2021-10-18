Sigma Planning Corp Has $907,000 Stock Holdings in Amplify Online Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:IBUY)

Sigma Planning Corp lessened its holdings in Amplify Online Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:IBUY) by 81.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,993 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,428 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp owned 0.07% of Amplify Online Retail ETF worth $907,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IBUY. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amplify Online Retail ETF by 46.1% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 913 shares during the last quarter. Smith Moore & CO. raised its position in Amplify Online Retail ETF by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 9,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Amplify Online Retail ETF by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 41,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,174,000 after purchasing an additional 2,781 shares during the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in Amplify Online Retail ETF during the 1st quarter worth $298,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in Amplify Online Retail ETF by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 66,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,199,000 after purchasing an additional 3,966 shares during the last quarter.

IBUY stock opened at $110.96 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $113.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $119.87. Amplify Online Retail ETF has a 1-year low of $88.07 and a 1-year high of $141.00.

