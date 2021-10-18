Sigma Planning Corp Has $837,000 Stock Position in Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT)

Sigma Planning Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,704 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,065 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Commvault Systems were worth $837,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Commvault Systems by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,594 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,219,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Commvault Systems by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 5,674 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its stake in shares of Commvault Systems by 72.1% during the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 10,098 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $789,000 after purchasing an additional 4,232 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. increased its stake in shares of Commvault Systems by 195.7% during the 2nd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 13,900 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 9,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RK Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Commvault Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $5,456,000. Institutional investors own 92.95% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Gary B. Smith sold 18,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.26, for a total transaction of $1,410,810.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 56,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,324,475.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gary Merrill sold 3,991 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.93, for a total transaction of $299,045.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CVLT shares. Summit Insights raised their target price on shares of Commvault Systems from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Commvault Systems from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Commvault Systems in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Commvault Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.88.

Shares of Commvault Systems stock opened at $75.47 on Monday. Commvault Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.20 and a fifty-two week high of $84.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $77.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.17. The company has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of -171.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.51 and a beta of 0.68.

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The software maker reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.10. Commvault Systems had a negative net margin of 2.64% and a positive return on equity of 10.41%. The firm had revenue of $183.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.71 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Commvault Systems, Inc. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Commvault Systems Profile

Commvault Systems, Inc engages in the provision of data protection and information management software applications and related services. It products category include Data Protection, Data insights, Storage, and Metallic BaaS. The firm also offers professional, managed, support, and training services.

