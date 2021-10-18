SIBCoin Trading 9.7% Lower This Week (SIB)

SIBCoin (CURRENCY:SIB) traded 2.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on October 18th. SIBCoin has a market cap of $535,854.64 and approximately $2,835.00 worth of SIBCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SIBCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0275 or 0.00000045 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, SIBCoin has traded down 9.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61,190.67 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,738.76 or 0.06110023 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000407 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $185.19 or 0.00302639 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $606.38 or 0.00990964 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.41 or 0.00085646 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $256.34 or 0.00418926 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $168.04 or 0.00274612 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 16.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $159.00 or 0.00259851 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00004830 BTC.

About SIBCoin

SIBCoin (SIB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11GOST hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 9th, 2015. SIBCoin’s total supply is 19,475,936 coins. SIBCoin’s official Twitter account is @SibChervonec and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for SIBCoin is sibcoin.com . The Reddit community for SIBCoin is https://reddit.com/r/sibcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “SibCoin is the cryptocurrency designed for the Siberian Community. It provides fast, anonymous and cheap transactions. Sibcoin is an experimental new digital currency that enables anonymous, instant payments to anyone, anywhere in the world. Sibcoin uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority: managing transactions and issuing money are carried out collectively by the network. Sibcoin Core is the name of open source software that enables the use of this currency. Click here for Masternode stats. “

SIBCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SIBCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SIBCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SIBCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

