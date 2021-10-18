Short Interest in WidePoint Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY) Rises By 26.1%

WidePoint Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 152,500 shares, a growth of 26.1% from the September 15th total of 120,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 68,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days. Currently, 1.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in WidePoint in the first quarter valued at $170,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in WidePoint by 38.2% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 50,104 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 13,858 shares during the last quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC acquired a new position in WidePoint in the second quarter valued at $259,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of WidePoint during the first quarter worth about $369,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of WidePoint by 55.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 59,908 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 21,304 shares in the last quarter. 14.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSEAMERICAN WYY traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $5.40. The stock had a trading volume of 8 shares, compared to its average volume of 126,576. The company has a market capitalization of $49.23 million, a P/E ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 1.17. WidePoint has a 52-week low of $4.87 and a 52-week high of $15.89.

WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $19.98 million for the quarter. WidePoint had a return on equity of 4.01% and a net margin of 7.69%. Equities research analysts anticipate that WidePoint will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

About WidePoint

WidePoint Corp. engages in the provision of trusted mobility management (TM2) solutions. It operates through Carrier Services; and Managed Services segments. The Carrier Services include bills for costs incurred to deliver phone, data and satellite and related mobile services for a connected device or end point.

