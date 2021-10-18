Short Interest in WidePoint Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY) Rises By 26.1%

WidePoint Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 152,500 shares, a growth of 26.1% from the September 15th total of 120,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 68,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days. Currently, 1.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in WidePoint in the first quarter valued at $170,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in WidePoint by 38.2% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 50,104 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 13,858 shares during the last quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC acquired a new position in WidePoint in the second quarter valued at $259,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of WidePoint during the first quarter worth about $369,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of WidePoint by 55.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 59,908 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 21,304 shares in the last quarter. 14.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
NYSEAMERICAN WYY traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $5.40. The stock had a trading volume of 8 shares, compared to its average volume of 126,576. The company has a market capitalization of $49.23 million, a P/E ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 1.17. WidePoint has a 52-week low of $4.87 and a 52-week high of $15.89.
About WidePoint
WidePoint Corp. engages in the provision of trusted mobility management (TM2) solutions. It operates through Carrier Services; and Managed Services segments. The Carrier Services include bills for costs incurred to deliver phone, data and satellite and related mobile services for a connected device or end point.
