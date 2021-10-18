Short Interest in Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD) Declines By 28.9%

Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD) saw a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 440,000 shares, a drop of 28.9% from the September 15th total of 619,100 shares. Currently, 1.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 124,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.5 days.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on WD shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Walker & Dunlop from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Walker & Dunlop from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walker & Dunlop has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $121.00.

Get Walker & Dunlop alerts:

Shares of WD traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $125.97. 78,025 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 154,336. The company has a current ratio of 206.85, a quick ratio of 206.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. Walker & Dunlop has a 52-week low of $57.37 and a 52-week high of $130.35. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $110.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.01. The company has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.26 and a beta of 1.32.

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by ($0.32). Walker & Dunlop had a net margin of 22.78% and a return on equity of 20.07%. The firm had revenue of $281.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $274.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.95 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Walker & Dunlop will post 7.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 18th. Walker & Dunlop’s dividend payout ratio is 26.01%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ellsworth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop during the 3rd quarter valued at about $307,000. Insight Folios Inc bought a new stake in Walker & Dunlop in the third quarter worth about $430,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walker & Dunlop during the third quarter valued at approximately $15,293,000. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 62.7% during the third quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $604,000 after buying an additional 2,051 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 6.0% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,600,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.27% of the company’s stock.

Walker & Dunlop Company Profile

Walker & Dunlop, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial real estate and finance services. It focuses on multifamily lending, debt brokerage, and property sales. It also involves the delivery and servicing of loan products for its customers. The company was founded by Oliver Walker and Laird Dunlop in 1937 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

Further Reading: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Walker & Dunlop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walker & Dunlop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.