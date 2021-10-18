Short Interest in U.S. Global Investors, Inc. (NASDAQ:GROW) Decreases By 35.6%

U.S. Global Investors, Inc. (NASDAQ:GROW) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 196,200 shares, a decline of 35.6% from the September 15th total of 304,600 shares. Currently, 1.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 98,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.
GROW traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $6.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 214 shares, compared to its average volume of 276,729. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.50. U.S. Global Investors has a 52-week low of $2.36 and a 52-week high of $12.89.
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 13th will be issued a $0.0075 dividend. This represents a $0.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 10th.
U.S. Global Investors Company Profile
U.S. Global Investors, Inc engages in the provision of investment advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Management Services, Investment Management Services-Canada, and Corporate Investments. The Investment Management Services segment offers a range of investment management products and services to offshore and exchange traded fund clients.
