Short Interest in U.S. Global Investors, Inc. (NASDAQ:GROW) Decreases By 35.6%

U.S. Global Investors, Inc. (NASDAQ:GROW) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 196,200 shares, a decline of 35.6% from the September 15th total of 304,600 shares. Currently, 1.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 98,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.

GROW traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $6.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 214 shares, compared to its average volume of 276,729. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.50. U.S. Global Investors has a 52-week low of $2.36 and a 52-week high of $12.89.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 13th will be issued a $0.0075 dividend. This represents a $0.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 10th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GROW. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in U.S. Global Investors in the 1st quarter valued at about $139,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Global Investors by 67.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 115,780 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $808,000 after purchasing an additional 46,541 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Global Investors by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 31,431 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 3,634 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Global Investors by 5,166.9% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 12,430 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 12,194 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Global Investors during the 1st quarter worth about $339,000. Institutional investors own 27.90% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Global Investors Company Profile

U.S. Global Investors, Inc engages in the provision of investment advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Management Services, Investment Management Services-Canada, and Corporate Investments. The Investment Management Services segment offers a range of investment management products and services to offshore and exchange traded fund clients.

