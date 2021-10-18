Short Interest in TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) Decreases By 27.4%

TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) saw a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 207,500 shares, a decrease of 27.4% from the September 15th total of 285,800 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 97,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days.

TRST opened at $32.58 on Monday. TrustCo Bank Corp NY has a 1-year low of $26.50 and a 1-year high of $41.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $627.65 million, a PE ratio of 11.04 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.02.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.06. TrustCo Bank Corp NY had a net margin of 29.81% and a return on equity of 9.90%. The business had revenue of $44.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.68 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that TrustCo Bank Corp NY will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.341 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.19%. This is an increase from TrustCo Bank Corp NY’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. TrustCo Bank Corp NY’s payout ratio is presently 50.37%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded TrustCo Bank Corp NY from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 11th.

In other TrustCo Bank Corp NY news, Director Frank B. Silverman acquired 1,000 shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $33.66 per share, with a total value of $33,660.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert M. Leonard acquired 850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $34.16 per share, with a total value of $29,036.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $816,082.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 3,865 shares of company stock valued at $128,657. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 6.9% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,300 shares of the bank’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 14,055 shares of the bank’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,231,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 28,984.2% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,526 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 5,507 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY in the 2nd quarter worth $326,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.44% of the company’s stock.

About TrustCo Bank Corp NY

TrustCo Bank Corp. NY is a savings and loan holding company, which through its subsidiary, engages in the provision of banking and financial services to individuals, partnerships, and corporations. It offers checking accounts, savings accounts, retirement accounts, time deposits, money market accounts, and credit cards.

