Short Interest in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) Drops By 31.5%

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 527,700 shares, a decline of 31.5% from the September 15th total of 770,200 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 281,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on TDY shares. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Teledyne Technologies from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Cowen lifted their target price on Teledyne Technologies from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $522.25.

Shares of TDY traded up $3.42 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $432.81. The company had a trading volume of 189,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 306,519. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $440.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $432.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.13. Teledyne Technologies has a 1 year low of $304.18 and a 1 year high of $465.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.52.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $1.67. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 12.57% and a net margin of 10.77%. Equities analysts predict that Teledyne Technologies will post 15.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Teledyne Technologies news, EVP Jason Vanwees acquired 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $426.00 per share, with a total value of $639,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Aldo Pichelli sold 4,074 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $419.00, for a total value of $1,707,006.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 4.6% during the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 589 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA grew its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 3.3% during the first quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 1,047 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 34.0% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 142 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC boosted its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 1,589 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $666,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC grew its position in Teledyne Technologies by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 7,977 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,341,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.87% of the company’s stock.

Teledyne Technologies Company Profile

Teledyne Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic and communication products for wireless and satellite systems. It operates through the following business segments: Instrumentation, Digital Imaging, Aerospace and Defense Electronics, and Engineered Systems. The Instrumentation segment provides monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications; and electronic test and measurement equipment.

