Short Interest in Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SHG) Grows By 49.7%

Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SHG) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 376,100 shares, a growth of 49.7% from the September 15th total of 251,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 88,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.2 days.

SHG stock opened at $33.22 on Monday. Shinhan Financial Group has a 1-year low of $24.30 and a 1-year high of $39.17. The firm has a market cap of $17.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.14 and its 200-day moving average is $34.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

Get Shinhan Financial Group alerts:

Shinhan Financial Group (NYSE:SHG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 19th. The bank reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter. Shinhan Financial Group had a return on equity of 8.94% and a net margin of 18.54%. The company had revenue of $4.87 billion for the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Shinhan Financial Group by 2,146.4% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,258 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,202 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Shinhan Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth $64,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in Shinhan Financial Group during the 2nd quarter worth $136,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Shinhan Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth $214,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Shinhan Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth $230,000. 2.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shinhan Financial Group Company Profile

Shinhan Financial Group Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of management and financial support services to its subsidiaries. The company was founded on September 1, 2001 and is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea.

Read More: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Shinhan Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shinhan Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.