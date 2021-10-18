Short Interest in SecureWorks Corp. (NASDAQ:SCWX) Grows By 53.4%

SecureWorks Corp. (NASDAQ:SCWX) was the target of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 520,500 shares, an increase of 53.4% from the September 15th total of 339,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 165,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.1 days. Approximately 5.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SecureWorks during the first quarter valued at $278,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SecureWorks during the first quarter valued at $157,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in SecureWorks by 118.5% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 107,410 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,990,000 after acquiring an additional 58,247 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in SecureWorks by 130.5% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 70,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $936,000 after acquiring an additional 39,630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in SecureWorks in the 1st quarter worth about $143,000. 10.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SCWX stock opened at $18.89 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.27. SecureWorks has a fifty-two week low of $10.01 and a fifty-two week high of $26.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.71 and a beta of 1.13.

SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. SecureWorks had a negative return on equity of 1.29% and a negative net margin of 5.64%. The business had revenue of $134.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that SecureWorks will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays raised their price objective on SecureWorks from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on SecureWorks from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut SecureWorks from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of SecureWorks in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, SecureWorks currently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $17.67.

SecureWorks Corp. is a cyber security company, which engages in the provision of information security solutions. The firm’s products include extended detection and response, managed detection and response, and vulnerability management. Its services include managed security, incident response, threat intelligence, security consulting, adversarial security testing.

