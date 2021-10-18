Short Interest in Puma Se (OTCMKTS:PMMAF) Increases By 59.2%

Puma Se (OTCMKTS:PMMAF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 194,900 shares, an increase of 59.2% from the September 15th total of 122,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,949.0 days.

Several analysts have commented on PMMAF shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Puma in a research note on Monday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Puma in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th.

Get Puma alerts:

Shares of PMMAF stock opened at $116.50 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $120.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $115.89. Puma has a 12-month low of $87.45 and a 12-month high of $131.17.

Puma SE engages in the development and sale of sports and sports lifestyle products which includes footwear, apparel and accessories. Its brands include puma and cobra golf. The company was founded by Rudolf Dassler on October 1, 1948 and is headquartered in Herzogenaurach, Germany.

Further Reading: Why do corrections happen?



Receive News & Ratings for Puma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Puma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.