Short Interest in Nuverra Environmental Solutions, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NES) Decreases By 31.2%

Nuverra Environmental Solutions, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NES) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,600 shares, a drop of 31.2% from the September 15th total of 12,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NES. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Nuverra Environmental Solutions by 179.0% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 87,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 56,400 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuverra Environmental Solutions in the first quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuverra Environmental Solutions in the first quarter worth approximately $56,000. 88.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Nuverra Environmental Solutions alerts:

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:NES traded up $0.04 on Monday, hitting $2.00. The company had a trading volume of 730 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,817. Nuverra Environmental Solutions has a 1 year low of $1.76 and a 1 year high of $5.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of $32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.20 and a beta of 1.12.

Nuverra Environmental Solutions (NYSEAMERICAN:NES) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 19th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $24.77 million for the quarter. Nuverra Environmental Solutions had a negative net margin of 26.77% and a negative return on equity of 20.60%.

Nuverra Environmental Solutions Company Profile

Nuverra Environmental Solutions, Inc engages in the development and ongoing production of oil and natural gas from shale formations. It operates through the following segments: Rocky Mountain; Northeast; Southern; and Corporate and Other. The Rocky Mountain segment include Bakken shale area. The Northeast segment comprises Marcellus and Utica shale areas.

Featured Article: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Nuverra Environmental Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuverra Environmental Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.