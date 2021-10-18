Short Interest in Nuverra Environmental Solutions, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NES) Decreases By 31.2%

Nuverra Environmental Solutions, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NES) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,600 shares, a drop of 31.2% from the September 15th total of 12,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NES. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Nuverra Environmental Solutions by 179.0% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 87,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 56,400 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuverra Environmental Solutions in the first quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuverra Environmental Solutions in the first quarter worth approximately $56,000. 88.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:NES traded up $0.04 on Monday, hitting $2.00. The company had a trading volume of 730 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,817. Nuverra Environmental Solutions has a 1 year low of $1.76 and a 1 year high of $5.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of $32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.20 and a beta of 1.12.
Nuverra Environmental Solutions Company Profile
Nuverra Environmental Solutions, Inc engages in the development and ongoing production of oil and natural gas from shale formations. It operates through the following segments: Rocky Mountain; Northeast; Southern; and Corporate and Other. The Rocky Mountain segment include Bakken shale area. The Northeast segment comprises Marcellus and Utica shale areas.
Featured Article: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?
Receive News & Ratings for Nuverra Environmental Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuverra Environmental Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.