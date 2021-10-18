Short Interest in MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (OTCMKTS:MKGAF) Grows By 28.0%

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (OTCMKTS:MKGAF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 274,300 shares, an increase of 28.0% from the September 15th total of 214,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,371.5 days.

Shares of MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $223.95. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 303. The company’s 50-day moving average is $230.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $200.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.67. MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien has a twelve month low of $146.40 and a twelve month high of $249.64. The company has a market cap of $28.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.94 and a beta of 0.72.

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (OTCMKTS:MKGAF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter. MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien had a return on equity of 20.46% and a net margin of 14.73%.

Merck KGaA is a science and technology company, which engages in the manufacture of pharmaceutical and chemical products. It operates through the following sectors: Healthcare, Life Science, Performance Materials and Corporate and Other. The Healthcare sector discovers, develops, and produces prescription medicines used to treat cancer, multiple sclerosis, and infertility.

