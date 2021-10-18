Short Interest in Lundin Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:FTMNF) Drops By 26.1%

Lundin Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:FTMNF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 680,600 shares, a decrease of 26.1% from the September 15th total of 920,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 86.2 days.

Lundin Gold stock traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $9.23. The company had a trading volume of 8,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,605. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.92. Lundin Gold has a 1 year low of $7.23 and a 1 year high of $11.51.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on FTMNF shares. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Lundin Gold from C$13.25 to C$13.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Lundin Gold from C$16.00 to C$15.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Desjardins raised shares of Lundin Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Lundin Gold from C$14.00 to C$14.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lundin Gold presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.90.

Lundin Gold, Inc is a natural resource mining company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold, base, and precious metal properties. It focuses on the operation of Fruta del Norte project. The company was founded on July 25, 1986 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

