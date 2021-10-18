Short Interest in LM Funding America, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMFA) Increases By 34.5%

LM Funding America, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMFA) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 196,800 shares, an increase of 34.5% from the September 15th total of 146,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 927,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 4.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of LM Funding America from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd.

Get LM Funding America alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LMFA. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in LM Funding America by 423.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 159,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 128,665 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in LM Funding America by 6.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 77,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 4,657 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in LM Funding America during the first quarter worth $69,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in LM Funding America by 264.4% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 47,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 34,657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in LM Funding America during the first quarter worth $34,000. 3.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ LMFA traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $5.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 512,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,990,804. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.64 and a 200 day moving average of $4.66. LM Funding America has a twelve month low of $2.64 and a twelve month high of $18.50.

LM Funding America (NASDAQ:LMFA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The financial services provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. LM Funding America had a negative return on equity of 18.83% and a net margin of 1,144.75%. The company had revenue of $0.33 million for the quarter.

About LM Funding America

LM Funding America, Inc is a specialty finance company. It provides funding to nonprofit community associations primarily located in the state of Florida, as well as in the states of Washington, Colorado and Illinois. The company offers funding to associations by purchasing a portion of the associations’ rights to delinquent accounts that are selected by the associations arising from unpaid association assessments.

See Also: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Receive News & Ratings for LM Funding America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LM Funding America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.