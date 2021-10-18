Short Interest in Key Energy Services, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KEGX) Drops By 25.0%

Key Energy Services, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KEGX) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 25.0% from the September 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS KEGX remained flat at $$2.00 during midday trading on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.55. The company has a market capitalization of $27.56 million, a P/E ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 2.37. Key Energy Services has a 12 month low of $0.80 and a 12 month high of $7.99.
About Key Energy Services
