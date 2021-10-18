Short Interest in Key Energy Services, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KEGX) Drops By 25.0%

Key Energy Services, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KEGX) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 25.0% from the September 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS KEGX remained flat at $$2.00 during midday trading on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.55. The company has a market capitalization of $27.56 million, a P/E ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 2.37. Key Energy Services has a 12 month low of $0.80 and a 12 month high of $7.99.

About Key Energy Services

Key Energy Services, Inc engages in the provision of onshore energy production services. It operates through the following segments: Rig Services; Fishing and Rental Services; Coiled Tubing Services; Fluid Management Services. The The Rig Services segment includes the completion of newly drilled wells, work over, and recompletion of existing oil and natural gas wells, well maintenance, and the plugging and abandonment of wells.

