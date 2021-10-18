Short Interest in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) Declines By 34.8%

Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,310,000 shares, a decrease of 34.8% from the September 15th total of 12,740,000 shares. Currently, 1.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,260,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.

In other Invesco news, Director Andrew Tak Shing Lo sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.91, for a total value of $3,736,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco during the third quarter worth $39,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco by 83.3% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,613 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco during the 1st quarter valued at $68,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco during the 1st quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco in the 1st quarter worth $83,000. 61.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:IVZ traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $24.80. The stock had a trading volume of 133,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,335,509. Invesco has a one year low of $12.74 and a one year high of $29.71. The company has a market capitalization of $11.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.05, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $24.85 and a 200 day moving average of $26.03. The company has a quick ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The asset manager reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.08. Invesco had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 19.60%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. Invesco’s revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Invesco will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Monday, October 11th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 8th. This represents a yield of 1.46%. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.23%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on IVZ shares. Citigroup raised Invesco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Invesco from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. upgraded Invesco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Invesco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Invesco from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.77.

Invesco Company Profile

Invesco Ltd. engages in the investment management business. Its product includes mutual funds, unit trusts, exchange-traded funds, closed-end funds, and retirement plans. The company was founded in December 1935 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

