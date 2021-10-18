Short Interest in International Paper (NYSE:IP) Rises By 29.5%

International Paper (NYSE:IP) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,050,000 shares, an increase of 29.5% from the September 15th total of 8,530,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,160,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.1 days. Approximately 2.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

IP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of International Paper from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of International Paper from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Stephens upgraded shares of International Paper from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of International Paper in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist initiated coverage on shares of International Paper in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.42.

Shares of IP stock traded down $0.41 on Monday, hitting $52.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,315,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,665,675. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.20. International Paper has a fifty-two week low of $42.48 and a fifty-two week high of $65.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $57.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.50 and a beta of 1.05.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.60 billion. International Paper had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 16.67%. Analysts predict that International Paper will post 4.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.57%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This is an increase from International Paper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.21%.

International Paper declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, October 12th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the basic materials company to buy up to 9.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other International Paper news, SVP Jeanmichel Ribieras sold 4,417 shares of International Paper stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.75, for a total value of $255,081.75. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 61,333 shares in the company, valued at $3,541,980.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of International Paper during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of International Paper during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of International Paper during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Canton Hathaway LLC increased its holdings in shares of International Paper by 85.0% during the 3rd quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 555 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of International Paper during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.58% of the company’s stock.

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment involves in the manufacturing of containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

